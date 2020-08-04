Keller scored his second goal of the playoff during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 22-year-old ended Juuse Saros' shutout bid with only 57 seconds remaining in the third period. Keller has been an offensive bright spot so far for the Coyotes, and he'll look to extend his postseason scoring binge in Game 3 on Wednesday.