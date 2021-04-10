Keller scored a goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Keller contributed to the Coyotes' comeback effort with his third-period tally. Hes up to 12 goals, 30 points, 90 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 41 games this season. He snapped a five-game goal drought Friday.

