Keller scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Keller extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists) with his second-period tally. He's only been held off the scoresheet in the Coyotes' season opener. The winger has added 10 shots on net with two of his four points coming on the power play, but playing for such a bad team has already tagged him with a minus-5 rating.