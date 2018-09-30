Keller was the secondary distributor on Derek Stepan's power-play goal Saturday in a 4-1 road win over the Canucks.

The 2018 Calder Trophy finalist crafted one goal and six helpers to complement a plus-2 rating over four preseason games. It's safe to say that Keller is poised for a monster season after leading the 'Yotes with 23 goals and 65 points over 82 games in 2017-18.