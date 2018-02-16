Keller scored a power-play goal and added three assists for his first four-point game in the NHL Thursday against Montreal.

Keller dominated the struggling Canadiens and helped Arizona to a 5-2 victory. The rookie is heating up of late, managing three goals and eight points in his last five games. Keller's slick offensive skills make him a must-own forward across multiple formats. He's up to 17 goals and 44 points in 58 games and will be an enticing fantasy player for years to come.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories