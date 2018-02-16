Coyotes' Clayton Keller: First four-point game in NHL
Keller scored a power-play goal and added three assists for his first four-point game in the NHL Thursday against Montreal.
Keller dominated the struggling Canadiens and helped Arizona to a 5-2 victory. The rookie is heating up of late, managing three goals and eight points in his last five games. Keller's slick offensive skills make him a must-own forward across multiple formats. He's up to 17 goals and 44 points in 58 games and will be an enticing fantasy player for years to come.
