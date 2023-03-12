Keller scored his 27th goal of the season Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

Keller put Arizona up 2-1 late in the first. He caught a pass all alone in the right circle and beat Alexandar Georgiev five-hole. The 24-year-old star is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak (two goals, five assists) and has 66 points in as many games. Keller always seems to find a way to impress despite playing for the seventh-lowest scoring team in the NHL (185 goals).