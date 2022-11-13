Keller scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.
He scored a power-play goal at 8:19 of the second, skating down the slot before going forehand-backhand. Keller extended his point streak to four games and six points (two goals and four assists).
