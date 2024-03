Keller (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Chicago, per Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.

Keller is probable to return from a four-game absence but still needs to receive the green light from the medical staff. He has amassed 22 goals, 52 points and 165 shots on net across 57 appearances this season. If he is cleared to play, the 25-year-old forward will suit up in his 500th NHL game.