Keller registered an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Keller snapped a two-game slump with the helper on Laurent Dauphin's goal in the last minute of the contest. Prior to his short dry spell, Keller had 23 points during a 14-game streak. The 24-year-old is up to 36 tallies, 83 points, 207 shots, 45 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 79 outings overall.