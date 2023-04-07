Keller registered an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.
Keller snapped a two-game slump with the helper on Laurent Dauphin's goal in the last minute of the contest. Prior to his short dry spell, Keller had 23 points during a 14-game streak. The 24-year-old is up to 36 tallies, 83 points, 207 shots, 45 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 79 outings overall.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Keeps streak alive with helper•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Ups point streak to 13 games•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Not slowing down•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Nets 35th goal of 2022-23•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Buries two goals in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Extends point streak to nine•