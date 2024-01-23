Keller registered an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Keller set up a Juuso Valimaki goal in the second period. The 25-year-old Keller started January with two scoreless outings, but he has since racked up 11 points across his last eight games. For the season, the star forward is up to 42 points, 138 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 45 contests.
