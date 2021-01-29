Keller notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Keller was originally credited with the goal at 0:52 of the third period, but it was changed to Conor Garland. Either way, Keller got a point on the play. He now has four points, 20 shots and a plus-2 rating through eight appearances. With little to contribute beyond scoring, the 22-year-old Keller doesn't have much fantasy appeal currently, although he should pick up the pace as the campaign rolls on.