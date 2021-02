Keller posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Keller set up Conor Garland in the second period as the Coyotes' top line got them on the board. The 22-year-old Keller has points in three straight games and five of the last six. He's up to five goals, six helpers, 40 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 16 appearances.