Keller posted an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Keller set up Taylor Hall's opening tally at 1:11 of the first period. It's been a solid run of offense lately for Keller, who has five goals and four assists in his last nine games, although he's had a couple of three-point efforts in that span. The 21-year-old winger is up to 44 points, 184 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating through 69 contests this year.