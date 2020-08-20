Keller scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to Colorado in Game 5.

Keller broke Philipp Grubauer's shutout bid just under seven minutes into the third period, but the Avalanche had already built an insurmountable 6-0 lead by that point. The 22-year-old Keller had a stellar postseason showing, accumulating four goals and three assists in nine games. After back-to-back sub-50-point seasons, the hope for next year is that Keller can return to the form he showed as a rookie when he logged 23 goals and 65 points.