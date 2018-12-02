Keller scored at even strength and tacked on a pair of assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Saturday's 6-1 home win over the Blues.

Keller is rewarding fantasy owners that were patient with him after a slow start to the season. The 20-year-old phenom started out with just one point (an assist) through the first five games, but he's dropped eight goals and nine apples in 20 contests since then. It didn't take long for the 2018 Calder Trophy finalist to find his stroke, and he's bonding with newcomer Nick Schmaltz, who set the table for Keller's goal less than a minute into the second period and also synched up with the phenom on defenseman's Alex Goligoski's lamplighter in the third.