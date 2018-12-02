Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Gives Blues fits
Keller scored at even strength and tacked on a pair of assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Saturday's 6-1 home win over the Blues.
Keller is rewarding fantasy owners that were patient with him after a slow start to the season. The 20-year-old phenom started out with just one point (an assist) through the first five games, but he's dropped eight goals and nine apples in 20 contests since then. It didn't take long for the 2018 Calder Trophy finalist to find his stroke, and he's bonding with newcomer Nick Schmaltz, who set the table for Keller's goal less than a minute into the second period and also synched up with the phenom on defenseman's Alex Goligoski's lamplighter in the third.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Nets goal in blowout loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Sets up power-play goal•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Second straight two-point game•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Breaks out with two points•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Upgraded to top line•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Finishes preseason with seven points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...