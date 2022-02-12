Keller scored a goal on two shots and supplied an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Keller helped out on an Alex Galchenyuk tally in the first period and scored one of his own in the third. In his last nine outings, Keller has racked up four goals and seven assists. The 23-year-old winger is back over the 40-point mark for the fourth time in his career. He's at 18 tallies, 23 helpers, 136 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 48 contests overall.