Keller notched a goal on four shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Keller was key in the Coyotes' third-period comeback, scoring at 16:30 to bring them within a goal. He also had the secondary helper on Phil Kessel's tying tally with 3.2 seconds left in regulation. The 22-year-old Keller had only 44 points in 70 games last year -- fantasy managers will hope this is the season he regains his form from his rookie campaign when he posted 65 points in 82 outings three years ago.