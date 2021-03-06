Keller scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.
Keller was the only Coyote who could solve Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen in the contest. The tally extended Keller's goal streak to three games -- in that span, he's accounted for half of the Coyotes' scoring output. The 22-year-old winger is up to 16 points, 58 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 23 outings.
