Keller (upper body) will play Tuesday against the Blackhawks, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Keller should be back on the top line and first power-play unit following a four-game absence. He will replace Jason Zucker, who is being scratched for trade-related reasons, in Tuesday's lineup. Keller has accumulated 22 goals, 52 points and 165 shots on net in 57 appearances this season.