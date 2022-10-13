Keller (leg) will play Thursday against Pittsburgh.

Keller's availability for the opener was in question after he was held out of the Coyotes' preseason games. Keller underwent leg surgery on March 31 and was originally given a timetable of 4-6 months. He might have a bit of rust after not being able to get into any exhibition games, but when he's up to speed, he's capable of being a good top line forward. He had 28 goals and 63 points in 67 games in 2021-22.