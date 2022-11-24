Keller logged an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Keller fed Nick Schmaltz for a goal at 1:06 of the first period. It's an encouraging sign to see those connect on a goal in Schmaltz's first game back from a rib injury, as they'll likely be fixtures on the Coyotes' top line. Keller has enjoyed a great November with five goals and six assists in 10 games, and he's up to seven tallies, 12 helpers, 35 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 18 contests overall.