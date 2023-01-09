Keller notched an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Keller set up a Barrett Hayton tally in the first period. Prior to Sunday, Keller had been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 1-3. The 24-year-old hasn't been silenced three times in a row this season, showing remarkable consistency despite the lack of a strong supporting cast. He has 14 tallies, 23 helpers, 88 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-14 rating in 39 outings.