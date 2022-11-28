Keller notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Keller has assists in three straight games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of 12 contests in November. He's accumulated five goals and eight helpers this month, giving him 21 points, 38 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 20 outings overall. The 24-year-old is one of the Coyotes' top forwards and one of their few attractive options in standard fantasy formats.