Keller picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

The 20-year-old is on a roll, scoring two goals and nine points in his last eight games, including five helpers with the man advantage -- a stretch that, not coincidentally, has come since Nick Schmaltz joined the Coyotes' roster. Keller is back on pace for another 60-point season, but if Arizona's power play continues to click, he could well wind up exceeding the 65 points he posted in last year's breakout.