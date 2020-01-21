Keller has recorded 12 goals, 21 assists and 144 shots on net over 51 games.

Keller leads the Coyotes in shots on net by a wide margin, as Conor Garland is the next closest with 116. The 2016 first-round pick is on pace for the second 50-point season of his career, and his continued spot on Arizona's power play, where he has 11 points this year, should keep him on track following the All-Star break.