Keller assisted on his team's first two goals in a 4-1 Monday victory over Toronto.

November hadn't been nearly as kind to Keller as October was, as he'd failed to score in five of his past six contests. It remains to be seen if this is a sign of him getting back to the form he showed in the season's first month or if the recent rookie struggles will continue.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories