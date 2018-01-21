Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Impressive two-point showing
Keller skated to a plus-2 rating and set up two goals in Saturday's 5-2 road win over the Blues.
That was the seventh multi-point outing for Keller, who continues to make a strong case for the Calder Trophy. His minus-18 rating -- while more indicative of the team's overall struggles -- is an eyesore, but the American pivot has more than made up for it with four goals and seven helpers on the man advantage. It's easy to see why the 'Yotes nabbed him seventh overall in the 2016 draft, and this is only the beginning of what figures to be an illustrious NHL career for Keller.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scores team-leading 14th goal•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scores overtime winner versus Capitals•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scores lone goal in 4-1 loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Hits two helpers in win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Bags 10th goal in shootout victory•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Coined best October rookie•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...