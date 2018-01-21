Keller skated to a plus-2 rating and set up two goals in Saturday's 5-2 road win over the Blues.

That was the seventh multi-point outing for Keller, who continues to make a strong case for the Calder Trophy. His minus-18 rating -- while more indicative of the team's overall struggles -- is an eyesore, but the American pivot has more than made up for it with four goals and seven helpers on the man advantage. It's easy to see why the 'Yotes nabbed him seventh overall in the 2016 draft, and this is only the beginning of what figures to be an illustrious NHL career for Keller.