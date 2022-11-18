Keller scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Keller's tally extended his point streak to six games (four goals, four assists). It was all the Coyotes could put past Vegas goalie Logan Thompson. Keller continues to be the Coyotes' best player -- he's up to seven goals, 18 points, 32 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 16 contests this season.