Keller logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.
Keller kept his point streak alive by setting up Juuso Valimaki's first-period tally. The assist gave Keller 11 tallies and 12 helpers over his 14-game hot stretch. The 24-year-old is up to 82 points (20 on the power play) with 201 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 76 appearances. He's now guaranteed to finish at a point-per-game pace for the first time in his career.
