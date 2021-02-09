Keller scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Keller's performance will be remembered for his game-tying tally in the final second of regulation, enabling the Coyotes to complete the comeback in the shootout. The 22-year-old winger is up to four goals and eight points through 12 appearances this season. He's added 30 shots on goal, 10 PIM, a plus-5 rating and two power-play points. His line with Conor Garland and Nick Schmaltz combined for six points Monday -- head coach Rick Tocchet dubbed them the "Short Leash Line" because he expects his gifted young forwards to maintain their defensive responsibility. So far, the trio is getting things done at both ends of the rink, and fantasy managers can feel comfortable deploying Keller as long as he's in the top six.