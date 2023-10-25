Keller scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Keller extended his goal streak to three games with the second-period tally. The winger hasn't missed a beat to start 2023-24, picking up four goals and three assists over six contests. He's added 22 shots on net and a minus-2 rating while collecting three power-play points. Keller is the Coyotes' most established forward, and he's playing like it early on.