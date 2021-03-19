Keller scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Keller was reunited with Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland on the Coyotes' "Short Leash Line," and that trio provided all of the offense Thursday. The 22-year-old Keller netted his ninth goal of the year 7:07 into the first period to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead. He's up to 22 points, 71 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 12 PIM through 30 contests. The Coyotes have scored just four goals in their last five games, which has suppressed offense throughout the lineup.