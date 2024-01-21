Keller scored two goals on a team-high nine shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The Coyotes only put 24 shots in total on Juuse Saros, making Keller's performance that much more impressive. The seventh overall pick in the 2016 Draft has been on fire over the last month-plus, scoring 10 goals and 16 points in the last 15 games, and Keller's one tally short of his third straight 20-goal season.