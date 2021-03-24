Keller produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Keller set up Phil Kessel for the game-tying goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Keller has produced two tallies and an assist in his last four outings. The top-six winger is up to 24 points, 76 shots and a plus-1 rating through 33 contests overall.