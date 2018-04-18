Keller paced the Coyotes in points (65) in 2017-18.

Coyotes fans and fantasy owners should be ecstatic about Keller's 23 goals and 42 helpers. -- especially because this kid is just 19 years old. Keller fired 212 shots on goal and converted 20 points with the man advantage. It's clear that the 2016 first-round pick will be the foundation of Arizona's rebuild.