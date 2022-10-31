Keller posted an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Keller set up Nick Bjugstad for a chance, and the latter was able to capitalize on a second effort after the Rangers flubbed a clearance. Through eight contests, Keller's been held off the scoresheet only twice. He has two goals, six assists, 13 shots on net and a minus-8 rating while playing in a top-line role. There's not much he can do about the plus-minus, but he should continue to hover around or slightly below a point-per-game pace throughout the year.