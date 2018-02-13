Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Marks scoresheet in third straight
Keller scored a goal, added an assist, received a minor penalty and posted a plus-2 rating during Monday's 6-1 win over Chicago.
With Mondau's strong showing, the rookie has now found the scoresheet in three consecutive games and is up to a respectable 16 goals and 24 assists through 56 games for the year. Keller has been prone to offensive peaks and valleys this season, but that's typical for young players, and he's avoided lengthy slumps for the most part. It wouldn't be shocking if Keller took a notable step forward next year.
