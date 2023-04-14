Keller notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Keller's helper gave him 86 points in 82 contests, matching the Coyotes record set by Keith Tkachuk in 1996-97, the team's first year in Arizona. If there was any doubt about Keller's health or durability to begin the year, he put those questions to rest with 37 tallies, 49 helpers, 223 shots on net, 49 PIM and a minus-2 rating this season. The 24-year-old could be a captain in the making for a franchise that should be getting close to turning a corner in its rebuild.