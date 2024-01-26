Keller scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The points stretched Keller's scoring streak to four games and six points (three goals, three assists). And he has points in nine of his last 10 games (seven goals, seven assists). Keller has been remarkably consistent over the last three seasons, delivering 194 points, including 85 goals, in 196 games. How good is that? He's in the NHL's top-35 scorers over the last three seasons, delivering as much as Brad Marchand, Tim Stutzle, Roope Hintz and Alexander Ovechkin in the same span. And more than Dylan Larkin, John Tavares and Brady Tkachuk. That's elite company. And with his pace recently quickening, Keller could be a surprisingly effective second-half performer. That is if you can stomach his minus-15 rating.