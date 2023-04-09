Keller had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Saturday.

He pushed the Coyotes up 3-1 midway through the second with a one-timer stick side from the right circle. Keller's 85 points (37 goals, 48 assists) push him into the NHL's top-20 scorers, which is a remarkable feat given his supporting cast in the desert.