Keller produced an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Keller has produced a goal and four assists over his last six games. The winger set up Travis Boyd on the opening tally Saturday. Keller continues to flirt with a point-per-game pace -- he has 13 tallies, 21 helpers, 75 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 35 contests this season.