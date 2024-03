Keller logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Keller's goal streak came to an end, but he has five tallies and three helpers during a six-game point streak. The 25-year-old forward helped out on a Matias Maccelli tally in the second period. Keller is up to 63 points (26 on the power play) with 198 shots on net and a minus-20 rating over 68 contests this season in a top-line role.