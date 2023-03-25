Keller found the back of the net in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Friday.

Keller's marker came late in the first period to tie the contest. It was his 35th goal and 79th point in 73 outings this season. This is by far the best campaign of his career, with the 24-year-old's previous personal bests being 28 goals and 65 points. As good as Keller's been all year, he's reach an unreal level lately, providing 10 goals and 20 points over his last 11 appearances.