Keller scored a goal in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Keller's tally at 5:23 of the third period gave the Coyotes hope of a third comeback, but it wasn't meant to be. The 21-year-old is up to 25 points (eight scores, 17 helpers) with 111 shots on goal through 37 games. He's on pace to top the 50-point threshold after missing the mark last season.