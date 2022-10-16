Keller scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.
Keller got the Coyotes on the board in the second period with his first goal of the season. He's collected four shots and a minus-4 rating in two contests, his first game action since returning from a broken leg suffered last March. If he can find his game early in the year, he figures to be one of the few bright spots on a team built more for the future than the present.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Good to play Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scratched as precaution•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Not playing Friday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Expected to play Friday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Thinks he'll be good for opener•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Could begin skating in three weeks•