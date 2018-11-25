Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Nets goal in blowout loss
Keller scored his team's only goal in a 6-1 loss to Calgary on Sunday
Keller ended Mike Smith's shutout bid at the 13:44 mark of the third period. The meaningless marker was Keller's sixth of the season to go along with eight assists in 22 games.
