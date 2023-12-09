Keller contributed a goal in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Keller has recorded at least a point in four of his last five contests, giving him a goal and five assists over that stretch. He's up to nine markers and 25 points in 26 outings in 2023-24. Keller finished last season with 37 goals and 86 points in 82 games, so he hasn't quite matched that offensive pace, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him finish with at least 80 points for the second straight campaign.