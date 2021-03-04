Keller scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Keller opened the scoring at 9:26 of the second period on a set up from Jordan Oesterle. The 22-year-old Keller has scored in each of the last two games after he went five games without a goal. The winger is up to seven tallies, 15 points, 55 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 22 appearances.