Keller scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Keller had an insurance tally in the third period to stave off any chance of a Sharks comeback. It's been a productive start to the year for the 22-year-old, who has two goals, an assist, seven shots and four PIM through two contests. He'll look to stay hot Monday in Vegas.