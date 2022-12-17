Keller scored twice on five shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Keller tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, and his third-period marker ended up being the game-winner. The 24-year-old is surging with five goals and two helpers over his last four contests. For the season, he's up to 12 tallies, 29 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 28 appearances. He remains the Coyotes' most talented forward and a plug-and-play option in fantasy.